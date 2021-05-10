Police have said that public access to some major roads in the city’s central business district and Kololo independence grounds will be blocked ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Museveni will on Wednesday be sworn in for a sixth term as president of Uganda at a function to be held at Kololo independence grounds.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander Norman Musinga said there will be traffic disruptions along the Kampala-Entebbe highway to allow movement of heads of state and dignitaries for the function.

“There will be traffic disruptions along Entebbe road and on roads leading to Kololo but Kampala-Jinja highway will have normal traffic flow,”Musinga said.

“Kololo will have restricted access and only invited guests with stickers will be allowed to access the venue.”

Musinga explained that VIPs with stickers will use John Babiha road, before being dropped off and their vehicles proceed to Hotel Africana for parking through Mabua road, Kololo lower terrace, Golf Course and connect to Wampeewo Avenue.

He noted that invited guests including delegates from the different districts will access the venue through Lugogo bypass and park at City High School.

“Services providers including security, media and emergency vehicles with stickers will access through Wampeewo Avenue and park at the eastern corner of the grounds. The road from City Oil Kamwokya up to Fairway hotel will be blocked.”

He said that Wampewo Avenue from Wampeewo roundabout will be one way for traffic heading towards Kololo before and during the function before it is opened to one-way traffic exiting Kololo independence grounds after the ceremony.

According to Musinga, there will be diversions to block trucks, fuel tankers and other heavy trucks to proceed to the central business district.

“Boda boda riders will not be allowed beyond our cut-off points whereas vehicles abandoned or parked along the roads will be towed to the nearest police station. Enforcement of these guidelines will be in accordance with the Road Safety Act,1998.”