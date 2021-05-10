Police have said that any person, who organizes, participates, or broadcasts any parallel swearing-in ceremony will have committed treason.

President Yoweri Museveni will on Wednesday be sworn in for the sixth term after winning the January 14 polls by 58 percent.

In 2016, Forum for Democratic Change strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye who had been a candidate in the presidential polls swore himself in as president before he was arrested and detained in Karamoja.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters at Naguru, Police spokesperson said through intelligence, they have got wind of plans by one of the presidential candidates in the January polls to hold a parallel swearing-in ceremony in the coming days.

Enanga, however, warned against the same.

“We have got information from our intelligence teams of one of the presidential candidates to hold a parallel swearing-in ceremony in a certain hotel in Iganga. We have presidential candidates who have not conceded defeat and say they won the election but we want to remind them and their supporters that they are not legitimate,” Enanga said.

“Even if they swear themselves in, they remain symbolic without any accompanying entitlement and is a waste of time. Any media houses, organisers, judicial officers, or any other person who participates in this parallel swearing-in ceremony should prepare to face consequences because it is illegal and treasonous.”

Enanga urged losers of the January 14 polls to practice “mature politics” by conceding defeat and respect the rule of law by dropping “comedy”.

He described illegal swearing-in ceremonies of election losers in many countries as serving no purpose but rather cheap popularity.

Chaos

Whereas some groups of people have in the past threatened to disrupt the forthcoming inauguration ceremony for President Museveni, the Police spokesperson said security has prepared well for any eventualities.

According to Enanga, they have carried out joint drills with sister security agencies to prepare for all eventualities.

“We have conducted massive drills on how to counter all forms of threats and vulnerabilities. These include armed attacks, massive demonstrations, aggressive and provocative behavior against security personnel, blocking of roads with boulders and stones, deflating of tyres and blocking of VIPs,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said they will ensure the smooth running of the swearing-in ceremony in a bid to avoid a repeat of a 2011 scenario where the convoy of one of the visiting heads of state was stoned.

Social media

The police spokesperson said intelligence has got wind of plans to use social media to cause mayhem during the inauguration ceremony.

According to Enanga, bloggers have orchestrated plans to declare some dignitaries dead or kidnapped as a way of inciting the public but warned these will be crashed.

“We are aware of some bloggers with plans to tarnish the image of the country by declaring cultural leaders, opposition politicians and other public figures dead so as to incite the public. We are aware of them and we have deployed teams to monitor their activities.”

Bobi Wine

Recently, the National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine said President Museveni’s swearing-in will not stop their struggle for change.

“Let everyone tell his or her neighbor that we are just starting. I have heard many say it(struggle) will be over after he(Museveni) swears in but no, it will not be over,”Kyagulanyi told some of the party’s elected leaders last week.

In the past, the NUP leader has insisted that is the duly elected president after winning the January 14 polls and asked supporters to join him in reclaiming his “stolen” victory.