The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) president Gen Mugisha Muntu has turned down the invitation to attend President Museveni’s swearing-in on Wednesday.

Muntu who finished fourth in the January 14th polls with 0.65% of the total vote count said attending the swearing-in ceremony would be a betrayal to the Ugandan electorate.

The ANT president made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday.

“I hear I was invited to the swearing-in ceremony. I saw the letter, but on a personal level, I won’t attend,” Muntu said.

“To attend means celebrating, as though I would be celebrating impunity. Whatever our absence means, it won’t be much to those celebrating.”

Muntu said that the January polls were highly manipulated to favour incumbent President Museveni who according to the Electoral Commission results, won the race with 58.38 percent of the total vote count.

“The Electoral Commission was disempowered, but that has been the situation in several General Elections. We can not celebrate impunity.”

According to the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo, all the ten former presidential candidates who lost to Museveni in the 2021 polls were invited for the Swearing-in that is set for Wednesday this week.

The Nile Post understands that none of the candidates has confirmed their attendance as of Monday 10th May, 2021.

Asked about what he expects for Museveni’s new term, Muntu said that he does not expect much from this government because the country’s problems will need a lot of discipline and cohesion to solve, which he does not see in the crop of leaders at the helm.

“With the deepening levels of corruption, Covid-19, the debt burden, you would need discipline and cohesion from those in power. Unfortunately, they don’t have any of the two.”

Muntu said that ANT used the recent elections to taste what it can do and now they are already back on the ground and readying themselves for the 2026 election.

On relations with NUP

Muntu said that National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine wrote a letter to them, asking for a meeting and they are ready to work together as opposition, at the right time.

“NUP invited us for a meeting, and we responded. When they are ready, we shall agree on a date and meet,” Muntu said.

“NUP is a young party, just like ANT. However, they are now leaders of the opposition. They must exercise a lot of discipline and galvanise cohesion in the opposition if they are to succeed.”