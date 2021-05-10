Government has completed construction of the Katosi-Kampala drinking water transmission mains to supply drinking water to the increasing population of the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

This was revealed by National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in a statement seen by The Nile Post.

The completed project works consist of 51km of pipeline of various sizes (DN 1400mm to DN500mm) and associated works from a new reservoir at Nsumba hill to a new reservoir at Ssonde hill and from Ssonde reservoir to a new booster station at Namugongo and finally to Naguru reservoir.

It also consist of a reinforced concrete reservoir of capacity 15,000m3 at Ssonde hill and a new booster station at Namugongo with associated electromechanical equipment.

Following completion of the works, NWSC officials said that the system is now under final testing and pre-commissioning phase.

According to the management, the stage involves flushing and disinfection of the water mains and the new reservoir before the water can be supplied to customers.

“In this regard, the public is hereby informed that the flushing exercise shall commence on Tuesday 11th May 2021 and shall take a maximum of 15 days,”the management said.

NWSC reaffirmed that adding the 160,000,000 litres of water per day to the greater Kampala Metropolitan area shall go a long way in solving the existing water scarcity.