NBS Television has unveiled legendary media personality, Dave J Kazoora.

Kazoora will host a new show dubbed Late Night with JK starting this week at 10pm on Wednesday.

Speaking about his new role at NBS TV during a breakfast meeting on Monday, Kazoora said that he is excited to be back to TV presenting after years of being behind the curtains in managerial and production roles.

Kazoora said the Late Night with JK show is all about bringing about a new vibe to what has been happening and viewers will learn, be inspired while getting entertainment – all in one show.

“It is going to be fun but different, the same people we have been interviewing on TV but now, a bit differently. Sometimes we talk to these people but we never get to know their story. This is the vibe we are bringing this Wednesday,” he said.

Kazoora said that the maiden show this week will be looking at celebrating the then, the now and the future of radio in Uganda and viewers will walk away entertained.

Kazoora said that when he looks back at TV twenty years ago, and compares it to what we have now, there is a huge content gap because TV presenters of today focus on being the stars instead of entertaining their audiences, which he has come to change.

“When you look at TV 20 years ago when we started on WBS, it was different, now television is about abusing people and presenters wanting to be stars. This show is different and in the next 1 or 2 years, there is going to be a lot of replicas. I will be interviewing the same people you know but bringing in a different vibe.”

Kazoora said that the idea of his new show was initiated when he co-hosted the Late Chat – Legends Edition show with Rasta Rob last year.

He said that Next Media Services chief executive officer Kin Kariisa asked him to continue with the same show, an offer he turned down but promised to come up with a different concept of what he can do.

“The CEO Kin Kariisa called me and said why don’t you continue with this show and I said, ‘you know, I am almost 40 years and I don’t have the knees to do a TV dance show but I will present some concept that we can do.’ I presented three concepts and they chose this one first,” Kazoora said.