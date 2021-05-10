Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has cautioned newly elected legislators against the money lenders who are now hovering around Parliament ahead of their swearing in next week.

Kadaga advised that the MPs should get loans after rationalising how much they are to earn, how much they need to invest on their personal development and how much they need to invest in their respective constituencies.

Knowledgeable sources told Nile Post that money lenders have started approaching MPs to extend to them loans.

The sources said MPs whose election is being challenged are being offered Shs 100 million while those without any legal challenge are being offered between Shs 300 million and Shs 1 billion.

Earlier, Kadaga highlighted the key achievements and challenges in the 10th parliament that is set to be dissolved this week.

She listed some of the achievements as: Passing over 100 bills (both government and private members bills); passing all financial year budgets on time; handled supplementary budgets; loans were processed; oversight on government, field visits of legislators and hosting the Commonwealth Parliamentary conference at Munyonyo,.

She said it is unfortunate that eight legislators lost their lives in the 10th Parliament.

Asked to comment on the letter purportedly written by the Prime Minister asking the commission to urgently extend the election of the speaker and deputy speaker, she said their was no need of writing such a letter as the election of the speaker and deputy speaker is constitutional.

She said Article 95 of the Constitution only empowers the president to determine when the election of speaker and deputy speaker should be held hence the Parliamentary Commission has no powers over this.

Newly elected MPs shall start swearing-in on May 17 until May 20. The election of the speaker and deputy speaker is scheduled for May 21.