Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced restrictions on access of Entebbe International Airport ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in scheduled for 12th May 2021.

According to CAA, passengers intending to use Entebbe International Airport for the days between 11th -13th May 2021 will have to consider planning for more time on the road.

This, CAA, says is intended to ensure they arrive at the airport in time for their scheduled flight departure check-in times in order to avoid missing flights.

CAA also noted that not more than two people will be allowed to drop or pick passengers at the airport.

“The public is also reminded that departing and arriving passengers should only be dropped or picked from the airport by at most two people, including the driver of the car, in order to avoid unnecessary crowding at the airport” CAA management cautioned.

Furthermore, the Authority has warned that vehicles with more than the authorized number of people will be barred from accessing the airport.

Museveni will be sworn-in on 12th May 2021 after being declared winner of the 14th January 2021 presidential elections.

Over 21 heads of states are expected to attend the ceremony that will be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.