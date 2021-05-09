Muslims have been urged to trust their Imams to handle Zakatul fitr distribution as they trust them in other spheres of life such as leading prayers and handling their dead.

This was part of the sermon delivered by Sheikh Ali Shiwuyo Juma marking the last Friday in this holy month of Ramadhan at Gaddafi National Mosque.

“Its time to start paying Zakatul fitr to support our Muslims brothers and families that need the support,”he said.

He noted that the role of distributing Zakatul fitr is for mosque Imams because they know those in most need.

“Some Muslims prefer to distribute the fitr directly claiming that they don’t trust imams. This isn’t your role,” he said.

He explained that whenever it comes to leading prayers and presiding over funerals Muslims look for their imams.

“But trouble starts when it comes to money. You trust imams in some things and not in others. Please let the imams play their role because they are approached by Muslims,” he said.

Shiwuyo also implored Muslims to utilise the remaining blessed days of the holy month of Ramadhan especially on the 27th and 29th nights, which coincide with the night of power to seek forgiveness for their short comings, supplicate and beseech the Almighty Allah for personal favours.

According to the Holy Koran, any of act of worship performed during this precious night fetches divine rewards equivalent to 83 years.