The National Identification and Registration Authority(NIRA) has said they will suspend operations at their head office in Kololo to allow for President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony next week.

Museveni will be sworn in for a sixth term on May,12 at a function to be held at the Kololo Independence grounds.

The grounds also act as the head offices for NIRA .

However, in a statement released on Friday evening, NIRA said that considering the importance of the event at the national level, it is only prudent that they suspend their operations to allow the function to move on smoothly.

“It has been considered prudent that NIRA suspends its operations, on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May 2021 to allow for smooth preparations and management of the event. Consequently, operations at the NIRA offices at Kololo will be suspended on the above-indicated dates,” NIRA said.

According to the government body mandated to register births and deaths in the country but also to develop a National Identification Register for both citizens and legally resident non-citizens, members of the public should continue accessing their services through their offices in the respective divisions in Kampala.

“Birth and death registration services including dropping off forms and picking completed certificates shall continue to be provided at the NIRA division offices and through our service desk at the One-Stop Centre on first floor Georgian House (former Amamu House) on George Street,” NIRA said.

“All other NIRA district offices shall continue to operate normally. All other services that can only be accessed at the NIRA head Offices at Kololo offices shall be suspended but will resume on Thursday 13th May 2021.”