Skin care products company, Movit Products Limited has extended support worth shs7 million to the Muslim fraternity through Old Kampala and Kibuli Mosques as part of their ongoing efforts to reach out to those in need during the holy month.

Speaking during the handover of items including rice, sugar, maize flour, cooking oil, wheat and washing soap, Musa Mutebi, the Trade Marketing Manager for the company said the gesture was meant to further cement their working relationship with the Muslim fraternity.

“As a home-grown brand with a rich Ugandan history, Movit Products Limited recognizes the importance of observing Ramadhan and the value of giving and sharing. We have been working closely with the Muslim leadership and believers at different levels over the past five years,”Mutebi said.

“We are encouraged by your continued partnership and steadfastness in the Muslim faith, and that is why today we join you on this journey you started a few weeks ago. Faith is a very key aspect of society and has the potential to build or to destroy any community.”

Citing the Holy Quran, Mutebi said Allah double folds the reward of the charity giver, as seen in Al Hadid: 18

Sheikh Ali Shiyuyoo, the Executive Imaam at the Gadhafi mosque at Old Kampala applauded the skin care products company for the gesture of giving back to the community.

“Giving back is an important aspect of our faith and of any society. It is unfortunate that many forget that those who supported and contributed to your growth are always remembered by Allah,” he said.

“On behalf of fellow believers, we wish to express our gratitude to you for the investment you continue to make during Ramadhan when many need it. Those that receive this support attest to the value and change it brings to their lives”.