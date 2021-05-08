Police on Friday, 7th May arraigned in Nabweru court, a one Nuwandinda Owen to face charges of aggravated trafficking and fraudulent pretence of marriage committed on a Beninese woman.

Police has identified the victim through her passport particulars as Awoure Ranti Soana, a Beninese by nationality who was lured by a local church in Benin for marriage and connected to a potential husband in Uganda identified as Nuwandinda Owen.

According to Charles Twiine, PRO, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the victim was invited to Uganda and given a visit visa for one month by the Immigrations office Ministry of Internal Affairs. She came to Uganda via Entebbe International airport on 20 Dec. 2020.

“The victim was picked at the Airport by the suspect, taken at his rented house in Mulago from where she was sexually abused. The victim could not communicate to anybody for rescue, because she was kept incommunicado until last week when she communicated to the suspect that she had conceived as a result of multiple acts of rape orchestrated by the suspect.”

Police says, upon receiving the news that the victim was pregnant, Nuwandinda violently assaulted her to the extent of pushing her outside the house where she was picked by the well-wishers who assisted her to report the matter at Kawempe Police station and the case was registered as CRB569/2021.

“The suspect was traced and arrested on 1 May 2021 and later on charged to Nabweru Court. The victim is at CID Headquarters at the shelter and efforts are under way to repatriate her back to Benin through a lawful mechanism,” the police report concludes.

Twiine says the force has put in place systematic structures that help in identifying victims of crimes of trafficking in persons that is very robust, and ready to counter the perpetrators of such savage acts that dehumanize mankind.