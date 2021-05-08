Internet led services have been critical in the growth of Uganda’s economy over the years especially during the Covid-19 situation when physical contact was and is still considered a health risk,the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has said.

Nabakooba made the remarks while handing over 700 laptops that were received from the National Information Technology Uganda (NITA-U) to different government ministries and agencies to facilitate e-services.

“Cutting of physical contact in government services comes with so many benefits. It amplifies service delivery by making it easier and faster to make decisions. We all know that most of our paper products are made out of raw materials from trees yet trees are important for our environment. It is because of these and many more reasons that the Ministry of ICT is seriously encouraging all government entities to adopt the paperless culture,” she said.

Nabakooba stated that the move is in line with Uganda’s digital vision which aims to electronically deliver a variety of government and private services in various fields.

“In order to facilitate the paperless culture, The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance through NITA-U launched the last mile connectivity project aimed at expanding internet connectivity. The last mile project is laying approximately 732km of fiber optic cable and connecting an additional 700 sites to the NBI,” she said.

She said that e-services make it possible for service providers such as government entities to rely less on paper products because one does not have to print papers anymore.

Nabakooba called upon all Ugandans to join the government in this campaign of entrenching the paperless way of doing work.