Legislators on the Human Rights Committee of Parliament have recommended the arrest and prosecution of Kampala Socialite, Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White for defilement.

According to the committee report that was presented on the floor of Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Bryan White violated human rights of Stella Nandawula, Vivian Mutanda, Leticia Nabulime, a 17 year old at the time among other girls at his now defunct Bryan White Foundation.

While presenting the report findings and recommendations, Agnes Taaka, the committee vice chairperson said that White should now be arrested and charged with defilement among other counts.

“Brian Kirumira should be charged with defilement of Leticia Nabulime, a 17 year old at the time he raped her and got her pregnant, this is according to Section 129 of the Penal Code Act,” Taaka noted.

“Kirumira should be charged with human trafficking, this is in accordance to Section 2 of the Trafficking Persons Act 2009.”

Taaka noted that Bryan White should be arrested and charged for all the Sexual offenses he committed as outlined in the report given then Justice delayed is justice denied.

Taaka also urged government, through its security agencies to trace and protect Stella Nandawula, a victim of Bryan White and give her protection.

Taaka also thanked NBS Television for bringing the issue to light and encouraged media houses to always bring out issues that affect society.

Background

White’s woes started in May last year, when a number of girls came out accusing him of sexually harrasing them while working at his charity foundation. The accusations attracted attention of Parliament when Bugabula South Member of Parliament Mourice Kibalya told the House that he was concerned by the videos and audios of these girls.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga tasked the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee to investigate the reports that had emerged and make a report.

White has been out of the public eye since the accusations came to light. Last year, he was down with a strange illness during the time of investigations and the Committee failed to get his side of the story.

In September 2020, Bryan White’s Bryan White Foundation was deregistered by the National Bureau of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau).

According to the NGO Bureau, the foundation had no known physical address and all the functions it was licensed to perform like taking care of orphans, widows and supporting youth were never performed.