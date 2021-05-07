The officials of Tanganyika province in the Democratic Republic of Congo have impeached Governor Zoe Kabila – a younger brother of former President Joseph Kabila.

The impeachment motion was supported by officials allied to President Félix Tshisekedi as the rift between him and Mr Kabila widens.

Officials in Mr Kabila’s camp boycotted the session, according to the East African newspaper.

Zoe Kabila was accused of mismanagement and incompetence.

He was the only one among 26 governors who did not sign President Tshisekedi’s Act of the Sacred Union membership that was formed to ensure progressive governance.

President Tshisekedi ended his coalition with Mr Kabila’s party – which had a majority in parliament – following years of increasing tension.

Source: BBC