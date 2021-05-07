NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi has said President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing in will not stop the struggle for change in the country’s politics.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Kyagulanyi (stage name Bobi Wine) vowed to continue fighting for change in Uganda even after the May 12 swearing in.

President Museveni is due to be sworn in next week for his sixth term after coming top in the January 14 general election. Kyagulanyi rejected the results of that presidential election. He challenged the result in court before withdrawing his petition.

Now, speaking to NUP leaders from Bukomansimbi, Kayunga and other areas, Kyagulanyi indicated that the struggle continues.

“Let everyone tell his or her neighbor that we are just starting, I have heard many asking that won’t it be over after he swears in, no, it’s not,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi tasked the elected leaders to serve the people who elected them diligently while he watches over them. He urged them to wait for the next steps in the struggle that will be communicated in due course.

“We envision success in this struggle, you have seen letters from the United States and European Union, this has just started,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks were however laughed off by National Resistance Movement’s Director of Information and Publicity Emmanuel Dombo who said they don’t have time to think about Kyagulanyi and his remarks.

” After the election, the area of engagement changes because now the focus goes on government and its formal structures,” Dombo said.