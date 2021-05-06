Incoming Chairman Board of Directors of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Morrison Rwakakamba has pledged to re-shape the service entity to attract more investors and jobs.

Rwakakamba made the pledge while in Namanve where President Museveni was commissioning six factories and one hotel (MADA) constructed and retrofitted with local materials.

“I thank H.E President Kaguta Museveni for the confidence.Thank you Finance Minister Matia Kasaija & Investment Minister Hon Anite Evelyn for the trust. Like I told the President today, we shall continue to re-fashion UIA as an activist & service entity for investors and driver for jobs,” Rwakakamba noted.

The Former Special Presidential Assistant on research and information who has been a board member of UIA was yesterday elevated to Chairman board of directors at the Authority replacing Dr. Emely Kugonza who has served in the position since 2019.

Outgoing Kugonza joined politics and will represent Buyanja East Constituency in the coming Parliament.

Who is Morrison Rwakakamba the new Board Chairman of UIA?

Morrison Rwakakamba is a think tanker on agricultural, environmental and energy policy who boasts over 15 years experience in private sector development.

He is the Chief Executive Officer at Agency for Transformation (AfT) where he leads the Uganda team to implement AfT theory of transformation and cultivate effective relationships with key Partners across Africa.

Morrison received his first degree in Education from Makerere University, Kampala in 2003. He also attained Makerere University where he obtained a Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies (IRDS) from the same University.

In 2004, Morrison joined Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) as a Research Associate and rose through ranks to become a Resident Consultant and Manager for Policy Research and Advocacy in 2007.

In 2010, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer at Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI), where he led initiatives to reform Uganda’s budget architecture in favor of private sector and citizens.

The Harvard Kennedy School alumnus was in 2012, appointed as Special President Assistant in charge of Research and Information.