Retired Cranes captain, Denis Onyango is set to meet with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to deep throat sources at Entebbe, the duo will meet later today and discuss a number of matters of importance.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, the Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper neither denied nor confirmed the meeting.

“Sorry, I have no comment (on that),”Onyango told the Nile Post when contacted.

Last month, the Uganda Cranes captain announced he had retired from international football after 16 years of diligent service to the national team.

“After a lengthy consideration, I have come to the decision of retiring from international football with immediate effect. It is a sad day in my life knowing that I will never wear the jersey of my beloved Cranes in front of passionate fans again. I will now become the number one supporter who wears the jersey watching from the stands or from home. It is through the Ugandan national team that I have grown from a boy into the man and father that I am now,” he said.

Multiple sources have intimated to this website that whereas the agenda is not known, Onyango’s meeting with Museveni might touch his retirement and the forthcoming move to have him honored by parliament for serving the country diligently for almost two decades and carrying the Ugandan flag high.

It however remains to be seen whether, during the meeting, Onyango will remind Museveni of the unfulfilled pledge of shs3.7 billion he made in appreciation of the Cranes outstanding performance in the 2019 African Nations Cup tournament.