The continental football governing body, CAF has announced the postponement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa.

In a brief statement released on Thursday, the qualifiers that were set for next month have been pushed ahead after consultation with the world football governing body, FIFA.

“The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022,” CAF said.

“CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.”

Uganda was pooled in Group E alongside neighbours Kenya, Rwanda and Mali.

The Cranes will begin their quest for a first-ever appearance at the global showpiece with a trip to Nairobi to face Kenya before returning to action with a home fixture against Mali to be played in Kampala.

The Cranes will then head for a doubleheader with Rwanda and the return leg in a space of two to three weeks and then host Kenya before the penultimate group game with Mali in Bamako.

The group winner after six games will go into the final qualifying phase that will have nine other group leaders.

There will then be a draw where only five teams will qualify for the most prestigious football tournament in the world.