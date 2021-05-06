Airtel Uganda has awarded 34 franchise partners in Hoima with certificates upon completion of a three-day business training at the Inaugural Airtel Franchise Partner Development Program.

The program is part of Airtel’s strategic corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at equipping franchise partners with business skill sets that will see them become efficient, improve their individual performance and hence become more profitable.

Speaking at the certificate awarding ceremony in Hoima District, the Airtel Uganda Sales and Distribution Director Christian Ongecu said the skills acquired from the training will come in handy for the businesses.

“At Airtel Uganda, we will continue to seek opportunities through which we can collaborate and offer you the much-needed business assistance to support your growth and expansion while delivering unmatched customer experiences,” Ongecu said.

“Through engagements like this, I am confident we are on the right path to achieve this objective because avenues such as these enable us to bring our services closer to the communities, and in turn increase our footprint across the country and beyond.”

The three-day workshop has covered several topics including personal money management, human resource management, marketing, record-keeping, taxation and compliance.

The sessions involved theory and practical aspects facilitated by both Airtel and external subject matter experts.

“It is key for businesses to get their tax profiles correct. One has to specify the nature of business they are operating, that is to say, if it is a mobile money agent, the business has to be classified under financial services, unless you have other businesses you operate,” said the Uganda Revenue Authority representative in Hoima, John Aheebwa.

Speaking about NSSF benefits, Aheebwa said one of the major challenges faced by pension partners in Sub Saharan Africa is majorly low compliance levels, which is attributed to the fact that some employers don’t understand their obligation given the existing legal framework, plus the value of contributing social security on behalf of their employees.

“I would like to appreciate Airtel’s effort in extending a platform for us to educate the franchise partners on the value of saving, in addition to paying their employees social security fund,” he said, adding that he is very confident that this will go a long way in driving compliance and entrenching the value of saving in general.