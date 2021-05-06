A total of 14 people have been confirmed dead in the Thursday morning accident involving a trailer and a taxi along the Masaka bypass.

The accident according to Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka regional police spokesperson happened at at Kasijagirwa village at around 7 am when the trailer lost control and rammed into an oncoming taxi.

“A Tanzanian trailer registration number TH77 BVW / T433 BDY Mercedes Benz collided with a Toyota Hiace registration number UBE 995C that was coming from Sembabule-Matete to Kampala. The trailer driver was overtaking on the wrong side of the road. A total of 14 people died on the spot,” Nsubuga said.

The regional police spokesperson said of the dead, five were females, two children and seven males whose identities are yet to be known since they didn’t have identification documents.

According to police, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mulago regional referral hospital for post mortem examination whereas the wreckage of the vehicles have been taken to Masaka Central Police Station pending investigation into the accident.

“We urge all road users to take cognizant of existing road safety measures,” Nsubuga said.