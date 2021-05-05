The Turkish Embassy in conjunction with Yuasa Investments Ltd have on Wednesday extended a helping hand to people with disabilities with food packages ahead of the forthcoming Iddi cerebrations.

During the handover event that took place at Nakivubo Blue Primary School , several food items including rice, Posho, sugar, cooking oil among others were given out to the disabled in the presence of Turkish Ambassador to Uganda HE. Fikret Kerem Alp, CEO Yuasa, Hasham Wahaib and Hon. Hajjan Safia Nalule, the National representative for people with disabilities who also doubles as the newly appointed Equal Opportunities Commission chairperson.

Ambassador Karem thanked most particularly Yuasa and the partners for the combined efforts in giving back to the less privileged people.

‘I first thank Yuasa for the tremendous cooperation with Turkish Embassy. I am happy that ever since we kicked off this cooperation, a lot has been achieved and we look forward to continue working together for the betterment of Ugandans.”

Karem also revealed that the Turkish government is committed in investing in vocational schools to help out people with disabilities. He also said the embassy in partnership with NGOs last year donated several items including sticks, bicycles to the less privileged.

“The contribution by Turkish Government and agencies amounts to $7 million every year. The richest NGO contributes $1 million directly per year,” he said.

The CEO of Yuasa, Wahaib said the company gives back to the moslem community every year during Ramadhan but this year decided to cooperate with the Turkish embassy to contribute to people with disabilities.

“we intend as much as we can do for the community whether its people with disabilities and other Uganda communities. we should do because being able to operate in Uganda, for the past 25 years, of course we’re doing business and it means like every business man doing business here, it means we’re making profits and earning from here. I feel a liability on me that when I am earning from the country l should also give it to the people of the country”- Wahaib said.

Wahaib further thanked Hon. Safia Nalule for availing the company the opportunity to give back to people with disabilities.

EOC boss, Nalule thanked the government and partners for recognizing people with disabilities and also called upon the community to always give a helping hand to the disabled especially during these hard times.

“Due to the COVID-19 impact and the fact that Ramadhan came during the pandemic, it’s always good to find ways of helping out such people. Today, I also use the opportunity given to me by the president as Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission to bring Turkish Embassy on board as one our partners to fulfill the role of the commission”

Nalule urged the disabled to work hard even though they have physical disabilities, saying there is alot they can still do.