She carried you for nine months and this Mother’s Day, Spa-Mania gives you a chance to show her just how much she means to you. Come May 9, Spa-Mania will be offering mothers special care packages.

Throughout the mother’s day weekend, Spa-Mania has arranged exclusive treats for this most important woman in our lives. For only shillings 200,000, you have a chance to treat your mother or the woman who birthed your children to aromatherapy, jacuzzi, steam bath, scrubs and wind down the day with movies.

But the experience will not stop there. You can also chew on juicy, well laid out meals that take into account your tastes and preferences, while at Spa-Mania. This an addition that precious few spa joints can boast of, not to mention exercise facilities like gyms.

Spa-Mania boss Yusuf Mutyaba explains that the world is anchored on the shoulders of mothers. He says that they appreciate the invaluable role mothers play in raising up society which is what inspired them to introduce discounted rates for mothers this weekend.

Mutyaba explains that we take mothers in our lives for granted until they are no longer there. It is important that while they are still a part of one’s life, to show them love through treats that replenish their strength. A day of relaxation at Spa-Mania with a regimen that caters to refreshing the mother is just what would be endlessly meaningful to a woman always on her feet.

Spa-Mania in Ntinda opened its doors for 2021 with a first of its kind jacuzzi facility for a public spa in Uganda. Spa-Mania is open Monday to Sunday 9am to 9pm, making it easy to pick your time to walk in. Spa-mania is located on Ntinda-Kisasi road behind Watoto Church.

Spa-Mania has a calming environment for the busy Ugandan to come and unwind with professional supervision in their specially customized rooms with many calming features. You can call +256 706 199 425 to begin making plans to take that important woman in your life for a memorable weekend.

Soon, Spa-Mania will be meeting the needs of clientele in Munyonyo, Seguku, Lubowa, Makindye, Salama, Kibuye, Mengo, Namasuba, Nalumunye and near by areas as it continues to open new branches.