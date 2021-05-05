Pastor Martin Sempa has applauded Parliament for assenting to the Sexual offenses bill 2019, saying it will bring an end to ridiculous ‘donor-funded’ ideologies.

Parliament assented to the Sexual offenses bill on Monday this week, sparking off debate within the corridors of the August house and on social media.

Some female legislators and policy analysts believe that the clause on withdrawal of post penetration consent was dropped in bad faith.

This group has vowed to keep the fight on for better sexual rights for women.

Speaking on NBS television, however, Pastor Sempa said that the concept of consent within consent is ridiculous and he is grateful that Parliament kicked it out.

“It could be okay for some people but but many misuse it where you agree to sexual relations and in the middle of the flight, you want to jump out of the plane, sorry, you don’t!” Pastor Sempa said.

Pastor Sempa said that it is unscientific because when the sexual act is started, it’s just like an aeroplane that can not be stopped until it descends and lands.

“Why do you think that a train has the right of way? Because once it starts to move, even if it’s a Presidential convoy, you just can’t stop the train. It’s the same with human sexuality and am glad it was taken out. There are many great things about this bill,” Sempa said.

Sempa said that marital consent is something women who hate men want to use as a tool and he thinks it’s donor-funded because it’s not the African culture to have camcorders in bedrooms, which he says should be free.

” I can’t think of a woman who will keep telling her husband to ask her she has agreed, why do you want to introduce police in the bedroom?” Sempa asked.

On unnatural offenses

The Sexual Offenses Bill 2019 also put in place punishments for unnatural offenses.

According to section 11 of the bill, a person shall be taken to have performed a sexual act with another person contrary to the order of nature if that person penetrates another person’s anus with his of her sexual organ, allows another person to penetrate his or her anus with that other person’s sexual organs, or engages in a sexual act with an animal, commits an offense, and is liable on conviction, to imprisonment for 10 years.

Pastor Sempa, a vocal ambassador of the ‘Straight Nation’ campaign said that he is grateful to Parliament for passing this, and urged President Museveni to sign it.

“Homosexuality is a fairly new phenomenon that is being promoted so much by the western world. It’s promoting boys to have sexual relations with boys and girls with girls which is no our culture,” Sempa said.

“Marriage is between man and woman and this bill somehow contributes to our campaign.”

Having been assented to by Parliament, the bill now awaits President Museveni’s signature to be passed into law.