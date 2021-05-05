RE:BUILD (Refugees in East Africa: Boosting Urban Innovations for Livelihoods Development) in partnership with the IKEA Foundation, the International Rescue Committee RC and a network of local and global partners have developed a five year, € 30 million project to help urban refugees achieve economic self reliance.

The project launched on April 28, will benefit urban refugees and vulnerable citizens in Kampala and Nairobi.

The project aims to enable better access to livelihoods opportunities and inclusive services within communities, to improve refugee related policies and more targeted and effective service delivery from national, regional, and global actors.

The program focuses on three pillars with a multi-faceted approach intended to support urban refugees build sustainable livelihoods in East Africa and to inspire evidence-based systemic change globally.

The three core pillars are:

1- Service Provision – Delivering livelihoods services and community-driven and market-based improvements 2- Evidence and Learning – Gathering evidence and learning to demonstrate what works

3- Influence and Adoption – Encouraging adoption of program evidence and learning, to change policies, practices and investments globally.

The program will focus on the following fundamental areas: Sustainable self-reliance and wellbeing; Gender equity and inclusion; local ownership; stronger market systems; urban resilience; client responsiveness; climate risk mitigation and adaption; green jobs; community, private sector, and city government partnership and evidence generation.