The Mufti of Uganda ,Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has implored Nubian community to provide more land for developmental projects as one of ways of protecting their land from grabbers.

Mubaje made the remarks while commissioning a fully fledged community Centre at Kakirenge, Bombo town, 20 miles along the Kampala- Gulu highway.

The centre comprises of a mosque, primary and Quran school, health facility and a bore hole.

It was in built in partnership between Jadia Cooperative Society that offered 1.52 acres to host the centre and Direct Aid Society, an International Charity Organisation based in Najjanankumbi in Kampala, which financed the project.

Mubaje said the project was timely and beneficial to all people regardless of their tribal and religious inclinations.

He also expressed his sympathies to the members of the Nubian community living in the area who were attacked by a gang of land grabbers that tried to illegally evict them resulting in many victims losing their limbs after being hacked.

He however, noted with concern the failure by the police to apprehend the attackers.

“I call upon the relevant government authorities to intervene and ensure that the culprits are brought before the Courts of law for justice to prevail,” said Mubaje.

Mahmoud Hussein, the head of the Nubian Council of Elders , narrated the suffering Nubians as a tribe had gone through including discrimination since the overthrow of President Idi Amin in 1979.

He explained that Nubians were tortured and lost lives and property on grounds that they were part of Amin’s inner circle.

He called upon the Mufti to use his office and help them reach out to the highest authorities to address their concerns.