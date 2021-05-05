The National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the government is behind wrangles surrounding his Magere land noting that all these issues are politically motivated.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after a certain woman identified as Justine Nakamatte Namusisi rushed to courts of law seeking to evict Bobi Wine and other 2,000 neighbours saying they are illegally occupying her land.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said that government is doing everything to make sure he is left with nothing even after owning land in there areas for a decade.

“There is nothing they will not do. Although I have owned land in Magere, Kamwokya, and Busabala for over a decade, it was only when I declared intentions to challenge the despot that they filed all manner of bogus cases against me in relation to all these properties,”he wrote.

“Eventually, they want to leave me without anything, but also to keep us engaged in these kinds of situations as they steal, kill and destroy our nation.”

He said that taking on a dictator is certainly no mean feat, but it will end in victory for the people.

“No dictator’s story has ever been the rise and rise- it is usually the rise and fall So will it be for Gen. Museveni,”said Bobi Wine.

This is not the first time Kyagulanyi has battled with authorities over land. A couple of years ago, the land occupied by his One Love Beach in Busabala was claimed by Buganda Land Board.

An illegal land eviction is any forcible removal of a tenant, directly or indirectly, without prior court approval and this involves the threat or use of violence; a landlord’s attempt to make a land unliveable in the hope that the tenants will leave.