Alaso Alice,the deputy National Coordinator for Alliance for National Transformation (ANT),has said that most members of parliament were dropped in the last election because of what she described as misusing taxpayers money.

Addressing ANT candidates who stood for elective positions in Bunyoro sub region, Alaso expressed her dismay towards some of the MPs whom she accused of introducing a new tax on Internet at a time when school going children are learning online.

She explained that this is the time where most organisations are using the internet to convene meetings to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

She noted that Ugandans need a value driven party like ANT that puts people’s needs first.

“We have our people who went through and were declared winners. There are those that went through but were robbed, and there are those who didn’t make it,”she said.

Some of the people who didn’t make it in the last election, according to Alaso include; Kasule Ismail of Hoima City West division, Paul Mwiru of Jinja South West, Amato of Terego East, and Dr. Hamidu Kimark of Bugweri among others.

“We hope to get redress when these petitions are heard and we pray that our candidates are declared winners. But even if a by-election was directed, hope all of us will constitute ourselves into polling agents to guard our vote,”she stated.

While they didn’t win the presidency, Alaso said most people acknowledged that they were the right team with the right message.

“We are aware that we went into elections before we set up party structures and therefore, you became the structure yourselves. You built your political capital and next time you contest, you will have a network to work with,”she told the candidates.

She congratulated all the members who managed to contest on the ANT ticket.