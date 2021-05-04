Members of Parliament have tasked government to expedite the process of legalizing the establishment of Kadhis courts that will be used to adjudicate rights of inheritance, family and succession among Muslims.

Muslim legislators said the 12 years government has spent without legalizing the establishment of Khadis courts has denied justice to the Muslim faithful.

The deputy attorney general, Jackson Kafuzi acknowledged beofre the MPs that Article 129 of the Constitution called for the establishment of the Khadis courts and creating an enabling law.

He said cabinet resolved to have the Administration of Muslims’ Property Bill renamed Khadis courts with the intent of giving them jurisdiction of enforcing limited rights of inheritance, family and succession for Muslims.

Kafuzi also noted that there are ongoing consultations with all stakeholders on the content of the bill, the reason behind the delay to retable it before Parliament.

Muslims MPs led by Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebaggala, however claimed they did not know of nay consultations over the bill and accused government of lack of commitment to establish the courts.