President Yoweri Museveni has bid farewell to cabinet as he chaired its last official session on Monday at State House in Entebbe.

On Monday, Museveni chaired a cabinet meeting that sat between 11 am and 4 pm before hosting ministers to a luncheon at the State House gardens and passed a vote of thanks.

In his speech, the president who was flanked by the First Lady who also doubles as the Education and Sports Minister, Janet Museveni, applauded members of the cabinet for diligently serving the country in the last five years.

“On behalf of the NRM, I thank you collectively and individually for serving your country for the last five years. We have been on course to achieve the middle income but Covid-19 interrupted us. Nonetheless, it has not derailed us much and we are still on course,” Museveni said.

He explained that before the pandemic, the country was growing at a rate of 6.4% whereas the GDP per capita should have reached $1000 USD per person noting that this was a bit slowed to be at $900 USD per capita.

The president however saluted outgoing cabinet ministers for working as a team.

“We have done the best and worked collectively. Somehow, we have been able to come together at a crucial moment,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of members of the cabinet, the Chief Government Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa heaped praise on President Museveni for inculcating in them a culture of patience, tolerance, and hard work.

“You have mentored us. You are very patient and tolerant. We have learnt from you. Whoever has worked with you will come out very changed. Thank you so much,” Nankabirwa said.

“So many things have come this term; locusts, raising water levels for Lake Victoria and Covid 19 among others but you did not tire to bring us together to discuss and find solutions. I thought some cabinet sessions you would not make it but you chaired cabinet every Monday. We thank you for teaching us this hard work. We have survived as a nation because you have made us strategic thinkers.”

Swearing-in

President Museveni is set to take oath of office for a sixth term running from 2021 to 2026 on May 12, 2021.

Museveni was re-elected to office with a 58% majority in the recently concluded January 12 polls.

After taking oath, the president will name a new cabinet to take charge of affairs of the country for the next five years.