I have stopped understanding how certain things work because to be honest some things can’t be understood.

On second thought maybe it is best I said some things should never been understood by sane minds.

In fact, I can go so far as to suggest that an attempt to under things that should never be understood is ludicrous and immoral to say the least.

“Hakuna Mchezo” is one of the of clearest Swahili phrases that you will ever come across. Most often than not, it is used when one wants to communicate a change of stance on the back of “Mchezo” plenty.

It is literally “metanoia” Greek for repentance as in never to go back to the old ways of doing things.

Those of us who understand some workable Swahili and understand the workings of the military, suffice to say a military general will be genuinely excited on hearing Hakuna Mchezo.

In 2016, there was excitement coming from hearing the son of Amos taking oath of office and proclaiming out loud to all and sundry that this time round, unlike at other times, there was going to be Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo.

Now sceptics, pessimists and their close cousins, the cynics, were quick to add that there was nothing new that was going to happen and that things were to be same old, same old.

What I can’t understand is this here: that a military general can say something and it fails to work.

I don’t know whether I can communicate the gravity and enormity of what I am suggesting here.

That a man who fought an organized army and government in the 1980s when it was hardest to do so in literally five years flat to captured state power, that that very same man can fail to convince his troops, now in government, that fooling around with service delivery must stop…

A bush war general has failed to convince his troops to stop stealing and to stop fooling around with service delivery. Let that sink in.

The truth is mchezo did not stop and I have proof. When he said so, there was no People Power.

Now let this sink in too that in Kisanja Hakuna mchezo government which vowed to stop fooling around has been able to grow a new opposition group: People Power or if you like National Unity platform.

If government convinced itself that service delivery or its efficiency was the way to go and that corruption within ranks was unnecessary, why is it now running against such a new political group one so strong it got 35 percent of the vote even after many attempts to stop it that have become expensive for our international reputation and brand Uganda.

The chair of NRM has himself been open and accused his own troops for the rise of NUP.

The same ones he called to Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo…For me it simple, you may spend as much time in dealing with FDC to kill it.

The president talked of opposition being dead by the last election. A new movement was born! Let us not even waste time on fighting these new movements.

If we ever became serious about eradication of mchezo, which is plenty within the ranks of the NRM, and that is a huge if, then we shall see not need to invest in police brutality and influencers of all sort to manage NUP which has its own problems.

You look at government that prides in security working in a city that could have the largest number of sirens on the globe still talking of a secure city and you see the essence of mchezo mingi sana. What is the use of all these sirens in a very secure nation the island of peace in the region?

You watch how many government vehicles are parked in the drive ways of private hospitals and the people coming out of them are the very same ones on national television speaking of how their government has built world class hospitals they don’t go to…

The examples of mchezo are so all over this nation it has become so easy being in the opposition in Uganda. Do these people realize that government and its workings has been the biggest asset to the opposition here?

Well fighter jets are back in the air space because we have another swearing ceremony in Kololo soon.

The son of Amos, the one of the Luwero victories, will take the Bible and take oath again. He will promise to end corruption and fire inefficient public servants.

Before 2026 we shall have a new opposition group in town and I am not sure how strong these people with power will be then.

Ndowooza ne bwentema?