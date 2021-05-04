Alliance Française de Kampala, a non-profit Ugandan association and cultural center dedicated to the promotion of the French language and culture has announced a platform that will give opportunity to emerging Ugandan creators to showcase their skills.

“Known as Akatuuti, this program aims to provide a platform for emerging creators in Uganda to develop their skills ad visibility.Akatuuti evenings for emerging artists will be a regular event to be repeated five times until the end of 2021 where we will invite a director of cultural structure to each of these evenings,” said Simon Jarru, the cultural coordinator at Alliance Francaise in Kampala.

He noted that at the Akatuuti sessions, different artists will share their stories and experiences for upcoming creators to pick lessons but also for familiarization with big names in the industry.

Jarru mentioned names like Suzan Kerunen, Jude Mugerwa(fusion sound engineer), Xensons(fashion and hip hop), Hondi Mushagasha(spoken word), Walter Ruva and Jamila Nassanga(dance), Damulira(crafts and installations), Seguya(violin) and Robert Kibalama(Percussions) to grace the Akatuuti.