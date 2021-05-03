Ride-hailing app, SafeBoda, has on Monday launched a new offer with 50 percent off rides for all cash and cashless ride customers.

According to SafeBoda Co-founder Ricky Rapa Thomson, the new discount offers customers a more convenient option for their trips while improving their experience with the app.

“Since its launch in 2015, SafeBoda has grown from a small Ugandan ride-hailing start-up to an African super app empowering over 1 million customers and over 20,000 SafeBodas in Kampala, Uganda, and Ibadan, Nigeria.”

Ricky Thomson said that the 50 percent-off rides offer aims at increasing the daily earnings and rides for SafeBoda drivers and to appreciate customers for their continued support for the past 6 years. It comes at a time when the app just celebrated its 6th Anniversary.

“We believe the offer should encourage more people to join the SafeBoda community for a convenient boda-boda experience,” Thomson said.

Thomson added that customers will also stand a chance to win exciting giveaways in the campaign period. These include TVs, Laptops, MiFi, Speakers, and more when they take and share a ride on social media.

According to Thomson, the offer will run from Monday 3rd May to Friday 7th May, and will thereafter be followed by a 30% OFF RIDES for the rest of the month. More information on the 50% OFF offer can be found on the SafeBoda Twitter and Facebook pages or visit https://safeboda.com/.

Below are a few examples of how the 50% OFF offer will affect prices for various locations in Kampala

Location- Bweyogerere to Clock Tower

Old Price-Shs. 6,000- Shs. 7,000

New Price-Shs. 3,000-Shs. 3,500

Location- Mapera House to Ntinda

Old Price-Shs. 3,000- Shs. 4,000

New Price-Shs. 20,000-Shs. 2,000

Location- Uganda House to Kawempe

Old Price-Shs. 4,000- Shs. 5,000

New Price-Shs. 20,000-Shs. 2,500

Location- Makindye to Clock Tower

Old Price-Shs. 3,000- Shs 4,000

New Price-Shs 20,000-Shs. 2,000

Location- Mabirizi Plaza to Gayaza

Old Price-Shs. 9,000- Shs. 12,000

New Price-Shs. 4,500-Shs. 6,000