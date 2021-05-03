Ride-hailing app, SafeBoda, has on Monday launched a new offer with 50 percent off rides for all cash and cashless ride customers.
According to SafeBoda Co-founder Ricky Rapa Thomson, the new discount offers customers a more convenient option for their trips while improving their experience with the app.
“Since its launch in 2015, SafeBoda has grown from a small Ugandan ride-hailing start-up to an African super app empowering over 1 million customers and over 20,000 SafeBodas in Kampala, Uganda, and Ibadan, Nigeria.”
Ricky Thomson said that the 50 percent-off rides offer aims at increasing the daily earnings and rides for SafeBoda drivers and to appreciate customers for their continued support for the past 6 years. It comes at a time when the app just celebrated its 6th Anniversary.
“We believe the offer should encourage more people to join the SafeBoda community for a convenient boda-boda experience,” Thomson said.
Thomson added that customers will also stand a chance to win exciting giveaways in the campaign period. These include TVs, Laptops, MiFi, Speakers, and more when they take and share a ride on social media.
According to Thomson, the offer will run from Monday 3rd May to Friday 7th May, and will thereafter be followed by a 30% OFF RIDES for the rest of the month. More information on the 50% OFF offer can be found on the SafeBoda Twitter and Facebook pages or visit https://safeboda.com/.
Below are a few examples of how the 50% OFF offer will affect prices for various locations in Kampala
Location- Bweyogerere to Clock Tower
Old Price-Shs. 6,000- Shs. 7,000
New Price-Shs. 3,000-Shs. 3,500
Location- Mapera House to Ntinda
Old Price-Shs. 3,000- Shs. 4,000
New Price-Shs. 20,000-Shs. 2,000
Location- Uganda House to Kawempe
Old Price-Shs. 4,000- Shs. 5,000
New Price-Shs. 20,000-Shs. 2,500
Location- Makindye to Clock Tower
Old Price-Shs. 3,000- Shs 4,000
New Price-Shs 20,000-Shs. 2,000
Location- Mabirizi Plaza to Gayaza
Old Price-Shs. 9,000- Shs. 12,000
New Price-Shs. 4,500-Shs. 6,000
