At least 80 frontline judiciary officers have been urged to serve clients with patience, honesty, kindness, humility and decency.

The call was made by the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, while presiding over the customer care training for more than 80 frontline staff held at the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) at Nakawa, Kampala.

Pius Bigirimana,the Permanent Secretariat to the judiciary, cautioned these officers at the training against vices such as indecent dressing, facilitating the disappearance of court records and asking for bribes.

“We shall be conducting more of these seminars very soon for the benefit of other staff members of the judiciary,” said Bigirimana.

Langa said the training was ideal to remind the staff that often they are the first point of contact for court users and as such, are the face of the judiciary.

“When people encounter you, what do the people see as the face of the Judiciary? Is it a clean face? Professional, decent, kind and a timekeeper?”

Using the analogy of the human face that needs to be cleaned of dirt and clutter, she called upon the staff to clean their professional faces before serving others to improve the image of the judiciary.

Langa told the participants that the administration of the judiciary will not relent in its quest for better terms for staff.

The training was organised by the Public Relations and Communication Unit hand-in-hand with the Human Resource Department to equip Judiciary’s frontline staff with the skills to handle court users with dignity and professionalism.