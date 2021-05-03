Police have said they are monitoring politicians who they said are planning to cause chaos during the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony for President Museveni.

On May, 12, President Museveni will be sworn in for his sixth term after winning the January 14 polls.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said as preparations for the forthcoming are in high gear, whereas there are no direct threats, they anticipate individuals and groups planning to disrupt the function but noted they will deal with them “decisively”.

“There are no specific threats directed towards the swearing-in ceremony although we anticipate disruptive activities by disgruntled politicians and supporters whom we anticipate will want to disrupt the process through demonstrations and use of petrol bombs,” Enanga said.

“Our joint intelligence team is anticipating many other disruptive activities like burning tyres , blocking roads and holding demonstrations but we are on top of this game.”

The Police spokesperson said the swearing-in ceremony climaxes the presidential elections but also a symbol of democracy, noting that they can’t afford to allow anyone disrupt the ceremony.

“We are tasked to ensure that the ceremony takes place in a safe environment and we are confident it will proceed in a secure manner because it is an activity we have planned for in our security master plan against any threats. We have counter-response plans for any vulnerability.”

“We have seen threats on social media by some of these negative forces but our joint intelligence teams are continuing to gather intelligence information on all forms of political threats and would-be perpetrators. We have seen them threatening violence and political demonstrations but we have established most of them are mere threats and rhetoric.”

He however warned that security apparatus around the country is alert in case of any eventualities before, during, and after President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Last week, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso said there is a group of people fanning violence ahead of the presidential swearing-in by printing and pinning posters and placards but warned they will be crashed.

“These people think they can achieve their objectives through different ways and means. Intelligence has picked information to this effect. Any person who stands in the path of peace and stability of this country becomes an enemy of the country and shall therefore be dealt with decisively, “Byekwaso said.

“They are inviting Ugandans along with tribal sentiments and we have confiscated their posters. We ask members of the public to desist from these acts because they are not productive.”

Following the declaration of the January 14 poll results, opposition National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi disputed the outcome of the polls saying he won.

Kyagulanyi, who declared himself the winner of the January 14 presidential election asked his supporters to reclaim his 54.19% victory that he said was robbed from him by the Electoral Commission by joining “peaceful” protests in several parts of the country.

He has however at all occasions insisted that he would not do anything outside the provisions of the law as he seeks justice.