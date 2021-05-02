The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has donated Ramadhan food relief to the muslim community as they mark the holy month of Ramadhan.

The food relief comprising rice and sugar was delivered to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters at Old Kampala shortly before Friday prayers.

According to Ochola, the donation is part of the police social outreach programs to muslims in the country.

The IGP, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba, thanked UMSC for the tremendous work they do while serving the muslim community.

Ochola pledged to strengthen the working relationship between UMSC and the police.

While receiving the items, the secretary for Religious Affairs at UMSC, Sheikh Muhammad Murshid Luwemba, hailed Uganda Police for exhibiting compassion towards the vulnerable muslims and pledged to scale up the working relationship with the police.

Meanwhile, Dr .Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the UMSC Secretary for Zakat Collection and Distribution called on Muslims to increase their devotion in last ten days of Holy Month, which also contain the night of power ( Lailatul Quadir).

Delivering his Friday sermon, Dr. Lubanga emphasised the importance of the last ten days of Ramadhan because they fetch more rewards.