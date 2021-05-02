Legally recognised associations of herbal medicine practitioners have been called upon to expose masqueraders posing as traditional herbal practitioners.

The call was made by professionals from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) and the National Drug Authority (NDA) during launch of assessment and training packages for the herbalists, at Kampala Imperial Royale Hotel on Friday

Patrick Byakatonda, the director at DIT, told herbalists’ associations to be on the lookout for quack herbal practitioners to guarantee the health of Ugandans and instil trust in the population which approaches them for medication on different ailments.

“For us at the Directorate of Industrial Training have done our part to make you professional by putting in place training packages for recognised herbalists. It’s up to you to expose masqueraders in the herbal medicine sector”, he said.

Denis Mwesigwa, representing NDA said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ugandan laws recognise traditional medicine which is why the government is committed to professionalizing herbal medicine practitioners. He advised those engaged in herbal medicine to ensure that standards are adhered to.