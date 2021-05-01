The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has rubbished reports that suggested top Uganda Airlines bosses had been suspended.

According to the reports, an unknown number of the national carrier top administration including Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya and the Board of Directors had been suspended with effect from Wednesday this week for at least three to allow for an independent investigation.

Minister Wamala however has however said that the reports are not true.

Wamala in a tweet said; “I would like to clarify these speculations about top Uganda Airlines bosses being suspended. Because of the low tempo operations caused by COVID-19, and the fact we have not yet started the long haul operations, top management at the Uganda Airlines were asked to take a leave.”

“Minister Wamala, under whose supervision the airline falls said that this was done to, among other things, train and test deputies so that the Uganda Airlines has quality assurance at the top.

“This was done to train and test deputies so that we have quality assurance, let top management rest and prepare for the long haul assurance, accumulated leave would cost the airline at some point,” Wamala said.

The Minister urged the media and public to stop speculations and focus on supporting Uganda Airlines to better the country.

Uganda Airlines on Friday announced the dates of its first of the planned long haul flights, which is a direct flight to Johannesburg, South Africa starting May 31, 2021.

According to CEO Cornwell Muleya, other long-haul flights are in the process of being announced soon.