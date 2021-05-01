The Senior Presidential Advisor on diaspora affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has flown to the US in a bid to hold consultative meetings with Ugandans in the country to get their views on the proposed government policy on diaspora.

Walusimbi was last year tasked by President Museveni to coordinate the formulation of a new government policy on diaspora and has since held a number of stakeholder meetings in a bid to come up with a harmonized program to create a better operating environment for the diaspora.

“We are currently gathering views from different Ugandans living and working in different countries across the world that will inform a harmonized approach to addressing issues affecting them by all government agencies, ministries and departments dealing with diasporas,” Walusimbi said.

He noted that government has so far gathered views from Ugandans in diaspora relating to taxation, restoration of lost travel and identification documents, participation in the country’s elections, access to legal services in the host countries and safety of their property back home.

“All these challenges and suggestions shall be tabled before the upcoming stakeholders meeting with the view of coming up with a harmonized policy that will help government serve the diasporas better.”

Walusimbi added that it’s one of President Museveni’s major goals to create an environment that will favor diasporas to improve their direct foreign investment back home.

Recently, the Senior Presidential Advisor on diaspora affairs urged government bodies to put in place policies that entice Ugandans in the diaspora to return and invest back home.

“We should keep in mind that our diaspora continues to contribute to the development of our country through foreign direct investments, remittances, promotion of trade, public diplomacy and culture, technology and skills transfer, philanthropic activities, peacebuilding, education investment, health support and national reconciliation activities. We need to create a conducive environment for them to invest back home,” Walusimbi said.

Next week, he is expected to meet various government ministries and agencies for a stakeholders meeting that will lead to the formulation of a discussion paper to cabinet.