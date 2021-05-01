Farmers’ groups in Busoga sub-region, which benefited from agriculture cluster development projects, are stuck with non-functional milling machines worth millions of shillings.

The majority of the beneficiaries say they have no access to electricity to use the machines.

The agriculture cluster development project programme under the Ministry of Agriculture is being implemented in selected districts countrywide with the intention of supporting farmers groups with seeds, advisory services, and installation of milling machines.

But unfortunately farmers groups from four districts of Busoga sub-region, which benefited from the programme, are stuck with non-functional rice and maize milling machines after failing to access power.

This was revealed to the team from the ministry of Agriculture led by Dorothy Birungi and Rachael Ayebale who visited the benefiting districts of Bugweri, Bugiri, Namutumba and Iganga.

The team discovered that all the milling machines that each cost taxpayers over Shs 300 million are non-functional.

The Agali Awamu farmers group at Idinda village in Bugweri district which was given a rice milling machine five months ago, has up to now not utilized it.

The group chairperson, Steven Tamuzadde asked government for more support and help.

“The help we need from the government is for us to acquire a big transformer which will help run the machines we received,” said Tamuzadde.

Bulunguli farmer’s group is stuck with a maize mill over the similar challenges.

Charles Mwondha, the chairman of the group told The Nile Post they would have started selling their products early, but because there is no power, their products are now rotting away in a warehouse.

Bugweri district Agriculture officer Harriet Ngona said that all the nine groups in the district which benefited from milling machines are stuck with them.