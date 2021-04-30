A university in eastern Kenya has denied reports that it is enrolling students for a witchcraft degree.
The Machakos University said the reports were malicious:
PRESS RELEASE ON FAKE BACHELOR DEGREE PROGRAM IN WITCHCRAFT AT MACHAKOS UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/4CDQyOyJ1Z
— Machakos University (@machakosuni) April 28, 2021
Kenyan blogs published articles about the launch of a four year course in witchcraft at the institution.
This led to some people tweeting Machakos University asking for more information.
Source: BBC
