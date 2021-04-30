A university in eastern Kenya has denied reports that it is enrolling students for a witchcraft degree.

The Machakos University said the reports were malicious:

PRESS RELEASE ON FAKE BACHELOR DEGREE PROGRAM IN WITCHCRAFT AT MACHAKOS UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/4CDQyOyJ1Z — Machakos University (@machakosuni) April 28, 2021

Kenyan blogs published articles about the launch of a four year course in witchcraft at the institution.

This led to some people tweeting Machakos University asking for more information.

Source: BBC