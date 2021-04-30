Golfers around the country will on Labour Day (1st May 2021) gather at Tooro Golf Course in FortPortal ahead of 14th edition of Mayombo Open.

The competition which takes place every year is conducted in memory of former Defence Permanent Secretary Brigadier Noble Mayombo who passed away on May 1st, 2007.

Noble is recognized for his love for golf and immense development of Tooro Golf club.

The first round of the open will start at 7:30 AM till 9:30 Am, while the second one will run from 11:40 AM up to 2 PM.

Winners will later be treated to a dinner at 6 PM while prize giving ceremony will be held at 7PM, where winners and runners up, both ladies and men will go home with special prizes.

Uganda Golf Union has revealed it expects golfers from the continent as well to grace the Open.

REMEMBERING BRIGADIER NOBLE MAYOMBO

Before his death, Mayombo was one of the most brilliant and promising military officers in the country who had a solid knowledge of the law and with a sense of humour.

At just 29, he had already made his mark, securing an appointment by the Uganda Military as one of the delegates to the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Uganda Constitution. He later represented the Military in the Parliament before being appointed Permanent Secretary of UPDF in January 2006.

His brilliance and great work enthusiasm in the army saw him gain rapid promotions through the Military ranks from Lieutenant to full Colonel by 2004. During that time, he was the Director of Military Intelligence.

The Makerere University alumnus is also believed to have been one of the most trusted military men by President Museveni. His dedication and trustworthy in the army saw him appointed by the President as ADC thereby proving his loyalty to the Movement system of government.

In October 2005, Colonel Nobel Mayombo was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Defense. A month later, he was appointed Chairman of the board of directors at Vision Group.

Noble Mayombo died on 1st May 2007 at the age of 42, at Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi after suffering from complications arising from acute pancreatitis. His death shocked the nation and left alot of speculation that he could have died of poisoning.

The speculation surrounding his death prompted president Museveni to appoint a three-men team including Dr Peter Mugenyi, then the director of the Joint Clinical Research Centre, Colonel James Mugira, commander of the UPDF Tank Unit, and Lieutenant Tagaswire Rusoke, a biochemist in the UPDF to investigate his death . Upon conclusion of the investigation, the report was handed report to President Museveni in November 2007.

However, till today, the public has never gotten feedback.

14 years after his death, Mayombo remains a darling to many especially the Batooro community. Many remember him for his humor and loyalty to his family, friends and the entire Tooro community.

The Noble Mayombo Memorial Secondary School was constructed in Kijura, Kabalore district, by President Museveni for his remembrance.