Former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga has tipped his successor, Don Wanyama to do a better job at the company as he takes over from him.

Kabushenga made the comments during a farewell function organized for him at Vision Group offices in Kampala.

Speaking at the event, Kabushenga who has been at the helm of Vision Group for the last 15 years said he was certain his successor Wanyama would do an even better job.

“(Don) if you survived imbalu (circumcision) at 3:00 pm, how can you fear anything? Go and do this job,” Kabushenga said amidst chuckles.

Kabushenga reiterated he has left a good team on the ground to enable the smooth sail of Wanyama including a robust content team, “actually the best in town” under Barbara Kaija, the company’s Executive Editor.

Speaking on his succession, Wanyama promised to continue with the legacy built by his predecessor, insisting “we shall make you proud”.

“I5-years ago, when you started heading this company, it was a small company. You have helped it grow to a multi-billion company. I want to assure you that we are going to make you proud. We are going to go ahead with your vision for this company and develop further. You are going to be our ambassador,” Wanyama said.

Wanyama, a former Senior Presidential Press Secretary will take over from Kabushenga starting May 1, 2021.