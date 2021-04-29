A weekend ago , three young dancers were at their lowest. They had attempted to show off their talents in a TV talent show called Yolesa Ekitone and been laughed off off the stage by none other than renown playwright Alex Mukulu.

The hopeful dancers were told, “You cannot entertain people when you are smelling for them. You smell. Why didn’t you bathe before you came here?”

That will no longer be a complaint thanks to Spa-Mania. Spa-Mania boss Yusuf Mutyaba has ensured that the entertainers will always be relaxed, spruced up and smelling good whenever they hit the stage with an eight month offer.

The dancers got their first taste of what life will be like shortly after the video of their dressing down by Alex Mukulu went viral. The young men were taken for a full treatment at Spa-Mania that included a Turkish bath, herbal steam bath and more beauty regimens than they have probably ever encountered.

Spa-Mania founder Mutyaba said that he was deeply touched when he saw the young dancers being talked down to. Mutyaba said that in his early business career, he had to fight to be recognised and given a chance by people who held the power to help him succeed. He said that he did not want the dancers to be discouraged by the criticism Mukulu had meted out on them.

Spa-Mania therefore opened its Ntinda doors to the dancers to help them spruce up their image to match their natural talents.

Mutyaba personally met with the dancers to inspire them with his personal story that adversity does not mean success will always elude you. The dancers were also treated to a motivational talk aimed at opening their eyes to how they can use whatever circumstances they find themselves in to better their lot.

