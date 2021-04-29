The National Social Security Fund has unveiled business opportunities for local suppliers in real estate and information technology for the next financial year 2021/22.

This was during its annual Suppliers Forum held virtually under the theme, “Call for partnership;

Let’s Shape the future of the Fund together.”

According to NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba the fund will spend about shs826 billion for the financial year 2021/2022 in real estate projects, Information Technology systems and computer equipment, office equipment, among others.

He said these procurement needs, are derived from the fund’s overall 2015-2025 strategic plan that focuses on growth of the fund’s assets to shs25 trillion, delivering customer experience to 95% satisfaction rate, improving business processes; and increasing employee satisfaction to 95%.

At the forum, Byarugaba, advised suppliers to invest in data analytics and technology to enable them successfully win public tenders.

“It is evident that data analytics and technology are now the main enablers of creating and capturing value for any organization. At NSSF, we are looking at how to cultivate new value from procurements in the digital era. We, therefore, look out for suppliers who have the necessary technology to address our challenges and help us fulfill our strategic goals.”

Byarugaba advised suppliers to endeavor to understand companies’ strategies, create solutions for their clients and have agility in responding to any disruptions in the procurement process, for long-term business partnerships.

The annual NSSF suppliers’ forum is aimed at equipping the Fund’s current and potential suppliers with knowledge on public procurements and obtaining feedback from its stakeholders in order to improve its procurement process.