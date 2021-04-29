Newly elected Members of Parliament have resolved that they will recommend opposition leaders at various levels to be taken to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) for ideological training.

“We resolve to strongly recommend opposition leaders at national level to also receive ideological discourse at NALI in order to prevent them from being inhibitors of progress,” one of the resolutions made by the NRM MPs and read by the Ngora County MP Juliet Achayo Lodou said.

The ruling party legislators also passed a resolution to recommend ideological orientation at Kyankwanzi for all leaders at local levels including RDCs, CAOs, LC5 chairmen and district speakers.

President Museveni has in the past said that the opposition politicians are saboteurs of development who oppose all ideas fronted by government.

Speaking during his campaigns last year, Museveni said National Unity Platform principal, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine was not an opponent but rather a saboteur of the country’s development.

“Stop calling Bobi Wine radical because radical means you are moving in the right direction but at a high speed and with no compromise. People like Bobi Wine are not radical but reactionary and the correct term in political economy to mean anybody who is against positive progress is reactionary. He is against our development,”Museveni said during a meeting at Kyamate Primary School in Ntungamo district in December.

Museveni said that there is nothing that opposition politicians, especially Kyagulanyi are fighting for.

“What are they fighting for? Let’s say they are fighting for democracy. If you attack people wearing an NRM t-shirt, that is not democracy. If you claim to be a democrat, why don’t you allow people to support what they want? It means you are against democracy and want to force people do what you want. These Bobi Wine people are reactionaries and in Kiswahili we call them Wapinga maendeleo. They are opposing Uganda’s progress and development,” he said.

Museveni had earlier in 2019 described Kyagulanyi as an “enemy of progress in Uganda” using “foreigners to wage war on the country’s prosperity.”

“Bobi Wine went to America and said that people should not come and invest in Uganda. That means he’s an enemy of progress in Uganda,” he said in an interview with BBC.

The president has also in the past asked NRM legislators to counter what he termed as “lies” by the opposition to the public.

The newly elected NRM MPs also resolved to support party ideas in parliament.