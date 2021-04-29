KCB bank Uganda has tapped on seasonal banker Constant Othieno Mayende to replace Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. as the new board chairman of the bank.

Othieno replaces Sekalala whose term expired recently.

“We are exceedingly honoured to welcome Mr. Constant O. Mayende as the new board chairman for KCB bank Uganda Limited. Constant replaces Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. whose term expired.

Welcome onboard Constant”- KCB announced in a statement.

Constant has over 23 years’ experience in banking, strategy, business development, financial management, audit and quality assurance having held senior positions in a number of reputable private and public sector organisations in Uganda and Rwanda.

He is a Partner at CMK & Co, Certified Public Accountants. He is a Certified Public Accountant of Uganda (CPA) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

He holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Business Research Methods from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland as well as Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda.

He is also a Council Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda and also serves on governing boards of several organisations in Uganda. Constant is a Rotarian and currently serves as the President Elect/Secretary, Rotary Club of Ntinda.