As India grapples with the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic, a Covid-19 positive man decided to get married. The wedding ceremony took place in Ratlam, in Madhya Pradesh.

The bride and the groom and rest of the family members wore PPE (personal protective equipment) kits as a priest also in PPE recited sacred verses and performed the wedding rituals on Monday.

The wedding took place after getting permission from the government. According to Shyam Lal, the father of the groom, his son was infected a few days before the wedding, but was asymptomatic.

India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags.

With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States.

The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

India has set a daily global record for seven of the past eight days, with a seven-day moving average of nearly 350,000 infections.

Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge. And the country’s already teetering health system is under immense strain, prompting multiple allies to send help.