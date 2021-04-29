Leading telecommunication and mobile money services giants, Airtel Africa has appointed Olusegun Ogunsanya as the company’s Chief Executive Officer to replace Raghu Mandava who is soon retiring.

According to a statement from the company, Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, our largest market in Africa will begin work on October 1, 2021.

“ “We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Airtel Africa chairman.

“ It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the group in the next stages of its development.”

Speaking about his appointment, Ogunsanya expressed happiness about his new position but also promised to add some brink onto the company’s growth.

“Having been part of the Airtel Africa journey for the past nine years, I am looking forward to taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer. On a personal note, as an African, I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead a group that continues to make a difference to millions of people, bridge the digital divide and expand financial inclusion,” he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to position Airtel Africa for further success in a dynamic continent full of potential. I look forward to building on the achievements of the last five years during Raghu’s leadership.”

About Ogunsanya

Segun has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO).

He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa.

He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.