President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday met renowned Muslim cleric and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe Ismail Musa Menk popularly known as Mufti Menk, who is in the country for a three-day visit.

Museveni and Menk met at State Lodge in Kyankwanzi where the two held talks.

Museveni commended ‘respectable’Menk for strengthening the relationship between God and mankind.

“Meeting the respectable @muftimenk at the state lodge in Kyankwanzi this evening. I am in agreement with his teachings on building bridges, harmony with Allah and mankind. Thank you for praying for me and the country. Aameen”. President tweeted.

As part of the activities scheduled for his visit, Menk, on Tuesday evening also addressed a big number of celebrity moslems and other prominent personalities during Thuraya conference which took place at Pearl of Africa Hotel under a theme “Building Bridges “

The Mufti who arrived in the country on Sunday evening on invitation by Pearl of Africa Hotel and the Executive Director, Imnaq Social Development and Dawa, challenged the Muslim community to embrace charity during the holy month of Ramadan.

The motivational speaker is expected to lay the foundation stone of Musa Islamic Centre and also attend Charity Iftar today. On the same day, he will visit a number of tourist sites including the Source Nile in Jinja.

This is his second visit in Uganda having last visited the country in June 2019 where his major purpose was to preach peace among the Muslim community.

About Mufti Menk

Ismail ibn Musa Menk well known as Mufti Menk is a Muslim cleric and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe. He is also the director of Daarul ilm (Islamic Educational Centre) of the Majlisul Ulama, an Islamic welfare organisation which caters to the needs of the Muslim population of Zimbabwe, especially in Islamic education.

He has a following of over 500 million followers globally. In 2014 and 2017, Mufti Menk was named one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre of Jordan.