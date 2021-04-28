There was tension in Jinja City yesterday after anonymous people dropped leaflets with the inscriptions, #No swearing, #We need our victory, along different streets.

According to police this started during lunchtime hours.

Police said eye witnesses saw youth moving on a motorcycle with a sack of old tyres. Later, the youth started burning tyres in the middle of Gokale road.

Samples of the leaflets were taken to CPS Jinja as investigations continue.

Police said they had embarked on a manhunt of the perpetrators who will be charged with treason and terrorism once apprehended.

“We have started serious investigations since these people tried to burn the city using improvised petrol bombs,” Abbey Ngako, the Kiira regional police spokesperson told reporters

This comes a couple of days after the army and police in Kampala alleged that they had uncovered a plot to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni scheduled for May 12.

Army spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso said on Monday that they had beefed up security in the city centre ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.